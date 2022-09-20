Medical student from Dothan awarded $5,000 scholarship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A medical student native to Dothan is getting some significant financial assistance in the form of an award from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

The organization announced in a release on Tuesday that Madison Hogans, who is currently a student at the University of South Alabama’s College of Medicine, was chosen as the recipient of their Underwood Minority Scholarship Award.

“We are honored to present this scholarship to Madison.,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association. “African Americans are underrepresented in Alabama’s medical schools and the state’s physician workforce. The Underwood Minority Scholarship aims to help diversify that workforce to meet the health care needs of all Alabamians.”

The scholarship, which will put $5,000 towards Hogans’ medical school costs, is named after Dr. Jefferson Underwood, III, the first African American man to serve as the Association’s president. Hogans was selected for the award for “her leadership, academic achievement, and desire to give back to her community,” according to the release.

“My end goal is to make an impact on this world and make a valuable contribution to what the world needs,” Hogans said. “This scholarship will give me the opportunity to accomplish this by allowing me to pursue the dream that makes me come alive.”

Hogans is a previous graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She hopes to become a physician to serve her community.

