Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Medical student from Dothan awarded $5,000 scholarship

The Underwood Minority Scholarship Award is given to African American students currently attending or accepted into medical school programs.
Pictured during the scholarship award ceremony are (left to right): Jill Smith, Executive...
Pictured during the scholarship award ceremony are (left to right): Jill Smith, Executive Director of the Houston County Medical Society, who nominated Madison Hogans for the scholarship; Madison’s parents; scholarship winner Madison Hogans; and Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association.(Medical Association of the State of Alabama)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A medical student native to Dothan is getting some significant financial assistance in the form of an award from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

The organization announced in a release on Tuesday that Madison Hogans, who is currently a student at the University of South Alabama’s College of Medicine, was chosen as the recipient of their Underwood Minority Scholarship Award.

“We are honored to present this scholarship to Madison.,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association. “African Americans are underrepresented in Alabama’s medical schools and the state’s physician workforce.  The Underwood Minority Scholarship aims to help diversify that workforce to meet the health care needs of all Alabamians.”

The scholarship, which will put $5,000 towards Hogans’ medical school costs, is named after Dr. Jefferson Underwood, III, the first African American man to serve as the Association’s president. Hogans was selected for the award for “her leadership, academic achievement, and desire to give back to her community,” according to the release.

“My end goal is to make an impact on this world and make a valuable contribution to what the world needs,” Hogans said. “This scholarship will give me the opportunity to accomplish this by allowing me to pursue the dream that makes me come alive.”

Hogans is a previous graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She hopes to become a physician to serve her community.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama...
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County

Latest News

The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School.
Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school
Police: Teen arrested after attempt to carry loaded handgun into Baldwin County football game
National Voter Registration Day happens Tuesday
National Voter Registration Day happens Tuesday
National Voter Registration Day works to help more people cast their ballots
National Voter Registration Day works to help more people cast their ballots