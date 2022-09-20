Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers are terrorizing their streets.

Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous.

“They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,” Harrell said. “Here on our street, we’ve had a house broken into, as well as a young girl pulled out and beaten up.”

Harrell said a group of about 10 teenagers are behind the destruction.

Another resident told WSFA 12 News people are afraid to walk up and down the streets. It is a major worry for Harrell, who is also a mother of two.

“That makes me concerned for the safety of not only my family, but for the safety of others on the street with children as well,” she said.

That is why she visited the Millbrook Civic Center on Monday. Concerned neighbors rallied together to search for solutions at a community action meeting alongside Millbrook police.

“Proud to see these people come out,” said Chief P.K. Johnson. “This shows that they’re concerned with what’s going on in their neighborhood.”

Police said they have increased patrols in the area and have discussed the possibility of establishing a neighborhood watch program.

They also called on residents to start filing police reports. Police said so far they have had only received two reports of criminal mischief.

Millbrook police stressed it is easier to prosecute with a paper trail.

“If you see a misdemeanor crime committed, and the police don’t observe that crime, it’s the citizen or the victim’s responsibility to file a police report and then pursue charges,” Johnson said.

While Harrell is sympathetic for the teens, she believes enough is enough.

“We want to show them grace. We want to understand that they still are kids. We don’t want to harm them. But it gets to a point where, yes, we will have to seek legal action,” she said.

