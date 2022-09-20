Advertise
National Voter Registration Day works to help more people cast their ballots

National Voter Registration Day is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, promoting deadlines, tools, eligibility conditions and ultimately registering more people to vote.

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or they’re just not sure how to register.

National Voter Registration Day is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote. Volunteers and organizations will hit the streets around the country to help voters find registration drives nearby or register online.

Alabama residents can register to vote or update their registration information by downloading the “Vote for Alabama” app on their smartphone or by visiting the Secretary of State’s website. You must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident, who is 18 years or older on or by Election Day, and not convicted of a felony that disqualifies you to vote or is declared mentally incompetent.

The deadline to register before the 2022 general election is Oct. 24.

