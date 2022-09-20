Prattville police to give update on fatal hit-and-run investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett.

The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook Live.

The hit-and-run happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road.

Police released photos of a vehicle that may have been involved but have not yet released any details on a possible suspect.

