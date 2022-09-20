Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a...
Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a hit-and-run-wreck on Sept. 4, 2022.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett.

At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.

Hassell said they are also looking for the vehicle they say Marshall was driving when Pickett was killed. They have identified it as a white 2006 BMW X5. Hassell said the vehicle will likely have damage to front drivers side.

Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the...
Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett.((Source: Prattville Police))

Police are asking Marshall to turn himself in. Anyone who sees him or the BMW is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0208 or 334-595-0250.

Pickett was struck on Sept. 4 in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road. Thompson expressed his appreciation to Pickett’s family for cooperating with police.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvements project at the...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama...
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

Prattville police update on fatal hit-and-run investigation
Prattville police update on fatal hit-and-run investigation
The weather special “Storms & Sidelines: Alabama’s Wild Weather” will take a look at how...
‘Storms & Sidelines: Alabama’s Wild Weather’ special to air on WSFA 12 News this weekend
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Alexander City CBF inmate recaptured; search continues for 2nd man
Tracking a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico
Tracking a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico