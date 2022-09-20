Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett.

At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.

Hassell said they are also looking for the vehicle they say Marshall was driving when Pickett was killed. They have identified it as a white 2006 BMW X5. Hassell said the vehicle will likely have damage to front drivers side.

Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. ((Source: Prattville Police))

Police are asking Marshall to turn himself in. Anyone who sees him or the BMW is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0208 or 334-595-0250.

Pickett was struck on Sept. 4 in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road. Thompson expressed his appreciation to Pickett’s family for cooperating with police.

