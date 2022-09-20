Advertise
‘Storms & Sidelines: Alabama’s Wild Weather’ special to air on WSFA 12 News this weekend

The weather special “Storms & Sidelines: Alabama’s Wild Weather” will take a look at how...
The weather special "Storms & Sidelines: Alabama's Wild Weather" will take a look at how weather impacts sporting events across the state.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA will be airing another weather special this weekend.

The special “Storms & Sidelines: Alabama’s Wild Weather” will take a look at how weather impacts sporting events across the state.

Catch the special on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on WSFA 12 News.

