Summer ends soon, but the heat lives on

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In classic Alabama fashion, our shot of fall gave way to highs near 90 over the last few days. The heat only goes up from there. High temperatures will be in the 90s nearly every day through the weekend. The hottest days will likely be today, tomorrow and Thursday when temperatures head for the lower and middle 90s.

Plenty of sun this week with highs in the middle and upper 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

Mid 90s are virtually are a guarantee for nearly everyone tomorrow and Thursday... there will even be some upper 90s in the hottest locations.

A dry cold front will push through by Friday morning, which will cut the heat back a little bit for the weekend. Highs will come back down to the lower 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will come back down as well starting Friday after a muggy next few days.

Highs may get close to 100 degrees Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

This week’s heat may have you wondering if we are going to break any records for late September. We would have to get into the triple digits to break records, but temperatures won’t be too far off.

You may also be wondering about any rain and thunderstorm chances in the coming days...

The next decent chance of showers and storms may come Sunday-Monday with a cold front. (WSFA 12 News)

Well, there isn’t much of that. The rain chances we have are pretty low, but at least a few locations should see something over the next week. The first day with a chance of rain is today. It’s only a 20% chance, but there could be a few quick-moving showers and thunderstorms pushing from north to south across Central Alabama this afternoon.

The next chance of rain comes with another cold front Sunday into Monday. Forecast models aren’t overly consistent on timing with any potential showers and storms, but they do continue to highlight a chance of some wet weather with that frontal passage. For now we will place a 20% chance for both Sunday and Monday, but one of those days will probably see an increase as we get closer.

Out in the tropics Hurricane Fiona continues to churn and curve northward this morning. Fiona will be a major hurricane as it passes by Bermuda later this week.

There are two other disturbances out in the Atlantic being monitored, too. Tropical Depression Eight is in the central Atlantic and another system that has the potential to strengthen as well... that would be the one heading into the Caribbean. The general path has the system moving through the Caribbean and then very possibly into the Gulf of Mexico next week. No current worries or threats for the Gulf, but we will have to watch it closely!

