Voter registration efforts happen across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which is meant to encourage people to register to vote. Different state agencies and grassroots organizations work in conjunction to encourage people to do so in time for November’s midterm elections.

“It’s national voter registration day people,” said Anneshia Hardy, with Power on the Line.

Of all the eligible Alabamians, 94% of them are registered to vote. But the push for more is far from over.

“They need to be registered to vote so their voice can be heard, and their vote can be counted for the candidate of their choice,” said Secretary of State John Merrill.

Voter registration campaigns from the secretary of state’s office feature Lionel Richie and former president Donald Trump. Both encourage people to register ahead of November midterms.

“In spite of the fact he’s a controversial figure, we were given, we gave the opportunity to President Biden, former President Obama, and former President Clinton and they all declined,” said Merrill.

Grassroots organizations are the other half of voter registration. Cara McClure founded The Black Church Voter Project to use church ministries to register Alabamians.

“Create a civic engagement ministry,” said McClure. “That’s just a group of four to eight people that care about who’s on the ballot, what’s on the ballot, letting that community where the church is located know.”

“It’s not enough to just have the right o vote but have the power to have adequate representation,” said Hardy.

Hardy will host a community event for voter registration and also education.

“Having the right to vote for a candidate of choice,” said Hardy. “And that’s where redistricting is connected, to voting and representation.”

The Power On The Line Homecoming event will be this Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Alabama State University. WSFA Political Reporter Erin Davis will be on the Comms & Social Justice Panel. You can register to attend for free here.

You can register to vote through the Alabama Secretary of State’s website. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24.

