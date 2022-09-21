Alabama Supreme Court says escaping from work release is a felony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that escaping from a work-release program is indeed a felony.

A Mobile woman, 54-year-old Whitney Jones, challenged that after she escaped a work-release job in 2018 while an inmate at the Mobile County Metro Jail. Jones was convicted but argued the crime should have been a misdemeanor.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court said Alabama’s felony escape statutes apply not only to escapes from correctional facilities, but also escapes from work-release programs.

“Escaping from a work release or community corrections program is a felony under Alabama law and it will be treated as such from this point forward,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday in a statement. “Community corrections and work-release programs are intended to provide a second opportunity for less serious offenders. Those who escape from these programs have forfeited that opportunity and will now be held fully accountable for their actions.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.