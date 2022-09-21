Advertise
Chambers Co. deputies arrest Dept. of Defense contractor on multiple child porn charges

Chambers Co. deputies arrest Dept. of Defense contractor on multiple child porn charges
Chambers Co. deputies arrest Dept. of Defense contractor on multiple child porn charges(Source: Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Department of Defense contractor on multiple child porn charges.

On September 8, investigators with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on electronics recovered from the 1100 block of County Road 189 in Valley.

A review of the digital content obtained from the search warrants revealed multiple sexually explicit images and videos depicting minors.

45-year-old Paul Edward Strong was arrested and charged with 35 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age.

On Sept. 20, Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators, ALEA agents and military police arrested Strong at Ft. McClellan, Ala. - where he is employed as a DOD contractor.

Strong is being held in the Chambers County Jail.

