Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Enterprise man rescued residents from fire, honored by mayor

Pickney was awarded a plaque and Key to the City for his heroic actions
Pickney was awarded a plaque and Key to the City for his heroic actions(City of Enterprise)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Marvin Pinckney was recognized at the Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday for a self-less act that took place earlier this month.

Pickney, a retired Army Command Sergeant Major, was in his garage on September 3 when he noticed a neighbor’s home had been engulfed in flames.

He called 911 before bravely entering the home to rescue Mary Griffin and her caregiver. With help from another bystander, they were able to safely remove the women from the home.

Mayor William E. Cooper honored Pinckney for his actions that changed the outcome of what could have been a tragic situation.

“Mr. Pinckney, I know you do not want to be recognized as a hero, but you truly are,” Mayor Cooper said. “The City Council, Chief Davis, and I commend you on your unwavering regards to you own safety and for jumping into action without hesitation.”

Pinckney was presented a plaque and a Key to the City for his heroism.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a...
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvements project at the...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man

Latest News

Niya Hall Military Student Troy Universit
Troy University voted among best universities for military, veterans
Hot car death investigation.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
The 187th Fighter Wing’s 187th Logistics Readiness Squadron held a groundbreaking Tuesday for a...
187th Logistics Readiness Squadron breaks ground on new base supply complex
September 20, 2020 is National Voter Registration Day.
Voter registration efforts happen across Alabama