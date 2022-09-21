Advertise
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Alex Drueke, former U.S. soldier being held captive by Russian-backed forces, said he has been freed, along with fellow American Andy Huynh.

Drueke’s aunt, Dianna Shaw, confirmed to WBRC’s Mike Dubberly that the family received a call Wednesday morning from the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia, that both Drueke and Huynh had been freed.

Shaw said the woman from the Embassy asked Lois “Bunny” Drueke several questions in order to confirm she was his mother. The woman then put Alex Drueke on the phone and allowed him to talk to his mother. Bunny said, “He sounded strong, spoke clearly, was thinking clearly, sounded like himself.

The family doesn’t know arrangements yet on how they are going to get the men home.

Statement from the Drueke family:

“We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free. They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the States. We deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and especially the close communication and support of our elected officials, Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova, and our members of the US embassies in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia and the US Department of State.”

Drueke and Huynh were serving in the Ukrainian Army when the unit they were assigned to came under heavy fire on June 9, 2022. The families first learned the men were missing in action on June 13, and received evidence of their captivity two days later.

New pictures of Alex Drueke
New pictures of Alex Drueke(Drueke family/Dianna Shaw)

