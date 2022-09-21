Former Opelika officer indicted by grand jury on assault charge

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Opelika Police Department (OPD) officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

According to OPD, on April 21, the department’s Patrol Supervisor received information that Officer Isaac Dominy was involved in a use of force incident.

Authorities say a subject attempted to run away from law enforcement and crashed into a light pole at Jeter Avenue and Raintree Street intersection.

Dominy arrived on the scene after the person was apprehended to assist other officers. According to the indictment, Dominy allegedly hit the subject with a closed fist, causing injury.

An internal investigation was conducted to determine whether the use of force complied with administrative policies and procedures.

The incident was recorded and given to the Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office as evidence.

Following the internal investigation, Dominy was terminated.

The DA’s office used all the information compiled to present a case to the grand jury, indicting the former officer.

On Sept. 9, Lee County deputies arrested Dominy, and he is now awaiting trial in the Lee County Circuit Court.

