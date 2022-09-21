Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. (CNN, INFOWARS, AP IMAGES, GETTY IMAGES, POOL VIA WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax.

Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a...
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
A system entering the Caribbean has a solid shot at eventually heading into the Gulf of Mexico...
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
Millbrook police car
Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvements project at the...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project

Latest News

FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs
According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.
3-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests