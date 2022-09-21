Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man threw ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home, police say

Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home
By Kendall Hyde and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A 30-year-old Ohio man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.

Barry Coleman lives across the street from Burwinkel’s ex-girlfriend. He told WXIX he ran outside after he heard the explosion from the Drano bombs.

“Didn’t really see anything, so I didn’t think much. Maybe it was some kids,” Coleman said.

However, he said he heard the same noise about 30 minutes later.

“I was out here, and one actually went off in the neighbor’s yard, and it just continued to happen again the next night and the next night,” Coleman said. “The police were finally called and did some investigating.”

The police found a few Drano bombs in the area and securely removed them.

Around 30 minutes after officers left the area, Coleman said he saw a suspicious truck driving through the neighborhood.

“I saw the gentleman [Burwinkel] in a truck throw a bottle in the yard, and I kind of chased him around the corner, and I got the first three letters of his license plate,” Coleman said.

He called police with the partial license plate, and they were able to track the truck back to Burwinkel, according to court documents.

The bombs can blow out a window, sever fingers, or cause second or third-degree burns. The chemicals inside the bomb can also leave a victim blind.

The consequences that a Drano bomb could cause were considered by a Hamilton County judge when Burwinkel appeared in court Tuesday.

“Because it explodes due to pressure, so you never know when it will go off, so once he throws it in the yard, some kid could run out and get blown up,” the judge said. “It’s a very dangerous thing.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a...
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
A system entering the Caribbean has a solid shot at eventually heading into the Gulf of Mexico...
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
Millbrook police car
Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvements project at the...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project

Latest News

This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane.
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed