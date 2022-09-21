Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home

(wcax)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police.

Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.

Upon arrival, officers said the home was fully involved. Clanton Fire was able to put out the fire without damage to nearby homes.

During the investigation, the bodies of a man and a woman were found in the home, according to Clanton Police.


show google map on website

Alabama State Fire Marshall and ATF investigators responded to assist in the fire investigation. Currently, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CPD Detective Joseph Smitherman at (205) 755-1194.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a...
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
A system entering the Caribbean has a solid shot at eventually heading into the Gulf of Mexico...
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
Millbrook police car
Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvements project at the...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project

Latest News

FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Alexander City CBF inmates recaptured
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash.
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School