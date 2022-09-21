Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports, 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan, was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 18, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home, stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a...
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvements project at the...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man

Latest News

Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
The council also approved funding for 89 new positions.
Montgomery looking to hire city employees with fiscal 2023 budget
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly