Prattville woman reacts to Hurricane Fiona destruction in Puerto Rico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Fiona has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. This comes after leaving a trail of destruction behind in Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico holds a special place in Elaine Montgomery’s heart.

“I love my Puerto Rico,” said Montgomery.

The Prattville resident was born and raised in Puerto Rico. Prior to moving to Prattville in 2005 she and her husband along with their children lived in the valley of the rainforest.

“We are a mixture of cultures and we welcome everybody,” said Montgomery.

The images of the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona are heartbreaking for Montgomery to see. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and entire neighborhoods remain flooded.

“It hurts, said Montgomery. “You know, you’re trying to hold on, and you’re trying to keep on working. You can’t you can’t fly down there.”

Montgomery says she has been in touch with her family and they are safe. She says doesn’t take for granted their calls given the destruction of Hurricane Maria 5 years ago this month.

“It was like five or six days, no communication was no one. That didn’t happen this time, said Montgomery. “It’s just the ease that you get being able to communicate with your family.”

Montgomery encourages people to help however they can as Puerto Rico recovers. She says she hopes to soon be able to visit soon.

