River Region United Way sets goal to raise $4M by year’s end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region United Way needs the community’s help to raise $4 million by the end of this year.

Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery county are the five areas served by the nonprofit organization.

For 99 years, the nonprofit works with 42 community agency partners.

Since 2020, CEO and President of RRUW, Jannah Bailey says it’s been difficult to serve.

“A lot of the needs have gone up and the recourses were going down, and a lot of it was people were losing their jobs. They were not at work because of the pandemic,” said Bailey.

Two years later, they have set another goal of raising $4 million to meet the demand of those still struggling.

If you can’t donate, Bailey says you can donate your time.

“Seventy-five percent of people in this country do not even give an hour of their time so you know I have been thinking more along those we do more partnerships more collaborations we work together so that we lifting up those who have suffered,” said Bailey.

Bailey believes they will reach their goal by the end of 2022.

She says if everyone in the river region donates $12, that would exceed the campaign’s goal.

