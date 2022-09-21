Selma combining property tax assessment with Dallas County

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Property tax collections will look different for property owners in the city of Selma.

Beginning Oct. 1, city and county tax assessments will be combined into one lump payment.

For example, if your city tax assessment is $200 and your county tax assessment is $400, you will pay a total of $600 all at once.

Selma tax collector Aaron Roper said this helps eliminate confusion amongst taxpayers.

“We experienced where property owners pay their county bill but didn’t pay the city bill or vice versa,” Roper said, “But they thought that they had paid their full property tax assessment.”

Roper added that by combining the two together, real estate lawyers can “forecast your assessment properly”.

The deadline to pay property taxes is on Dec. 31.

Property owners can either pay by mail, online or at the Dallas County Courthouse.

Property taxes will still be disbursed amongst the city and county to help pay for schools, employees, etc. biweekly.

