Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple child pornography charges.

On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of Smiths Station, possibly producing child pornography.

A search warrant was conducted in Burkey’s residence where multiple electronic devices - including cell phones and computers - were recovered. Multiple photos depicting children under the age of 18 were located on the devices.

On September 20, Burkey was arrested and charged with:

15 counts of production of child pornography

28 counts of possession of child pornography

Burkey is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.