Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie closed after crash.

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the roadway, located in the Pike Road area, is completely shut down. No time frame has been given for when it will reopen.

Deputies are on the scene assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Wallahatchie Road at Vaughn Road. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have been released.

