Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie closed after crash

Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie closed after crash.
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie closed after crash.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the roadway, located in the Pike Road area, is completely shut down. No time frame has been given for when it will reopen.

Deputies are on the scene assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Wallahatchie Road at Vaughn Road.
Wallahatchie Road at Vaughn Road.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have been released.

