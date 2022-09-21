Very hot now, but 2 cold fronts are in sight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More high heat is on the way. High temperatures will be in the 90s for many today, tomorrow and again this weekend. The hottest days will be today and tomorrow when temperatures head for the middle 90s. It won’t be record-setting heat, but it is above normal for late September for sure.

It will be very hot today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will push through by late tomorrow evening, which will cut the heat back a little bit for the weekend. Highs will come back down to the middle to upper 80s Friday and lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

The humidity will come back down to a much more comfortable level as well after a muggy next 48 hours. Dew points are set to drop from near 70 on Thursday to the 50s and lower 60s starting Friday morning.

The humidity backs off by Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

After a few lucky neighborhoods saw rain yesterday, you may be wondering if any additional rain chances are in the forecast...

Well, there isn’t much. The rain chances we have are pretty low, but some locations should see something over the next week. There could be a passing shower or two Thursday with the first of two upcoming cold fronts. Those chances are at 10-20%.

A front will bring a slight chance of showers and storms Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The next chance of rain comes with a slightly stronger cold front Sunday. Forecast models have honed in a bit more on timing of any potential showers and storms, so we have pretty much removed Monday’s chance and maintained Sunday’s low chance around 20-30%. It’s possible that chance goes up a bit more as we get closer. Behind that frontal passage will be much cooler and drier air with plenty of sunshine to start next week. High temperatures will come back down into the 80s with overnight lows closer to the 60-degree mark.

Out in the tropics major Hurricane Fiona continues to churn in the western Atlantic. Fiona will pass by Bermuda while staying east of the U.S. Tropical Storm Gaston is moving northeastward over the open waters of the central Atlantic, posing no threat to land. Then there are three other disturbances out in the Atlantic being monitored for potential development over the next several days.

Three areas are being watched for potential tropical development. The one entering the Caribbean will need to be watched. (WSFA 12 News)

The one moving into the eastern Caribbean is the one we are following the closest. The general path has the system moving through the Caribbean and then very possibly into the Gulf of Mexico next week. No current worries or threats for the Gulf, but we will have to watch it closely! Hermine, Ian and Julia are the next name on the list.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.