Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday.
The Hornets are 2-1 for the season while PVAMU is 1-2.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
TIME: 5 P.M. Central
LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery
WHERE TO WATCH: Bounce TV
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.