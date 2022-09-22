Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday.

The Hornets are 2-1 for the season while PVAMU is 1-2.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

TIME: 5 P.M. Central

LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: Bounce TV

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.