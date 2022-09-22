Advertise
Auburn survives Mizzou in OT

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers survived homecoming with an overtime win over the Missouri Tigers.

Auburn controlled the first quarter. Quarterback Robby Ashford added the first points to the game as he rushed for an 11-yard touchdown run with 6:01 remaining.

Auburn didn’t stop there. Tigers running back Tank Bigsby rushed for a three-yard touchdown with 2:55 left in the first quarter.

The Missouri Tigers ruled the second quarter of the game. They got into the scoring action as running back Cody Schrader rushed for a nine-yard touchdown with 9:34 left in the quarter. With just 30 seconds until halftime, Mizzou QB Brady Cook scored a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Auburn and Missouri ended the first half of the game with a tie, 14-14.

The second half proved to be a challenge for teams as neither one scored in the third or fourth quarters, promoting the game to head into overtime.

The Auburn Tigers edged out a field goal in OT, in which Mizzou couldn’t match - leaving the final score 17-14.

Auburn is now 3-1 for the season. They will host the LSU Tigers next Saturday at 6 p.m.

