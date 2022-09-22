Advertise
Don’t miss the view or the fun at the zoo this weekend

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let me guess, you haven’t quite figured out what you want to do this weekend? If not, let me give you a few ideas.

How about spending the weekend on the water? You can enjoy the Alabama River while on the Harriott II. You have three opportunities this weekend to board. Friday, you can enjoy a dinner cruise. Saturday, take in the views with a getaway cruise. Dance your troubles away on Sunday, for the blues cruise.

On Saturday, head out to the Montgomery Zoo to celebrate world elephant day. You can swing by the Africa section for an elephant exhibit and learn great information about the animal. You can also visit their three African elephants. Sounds like fun! World elephant starts at 10 a.m.

Down in Dothan, you can enjoy the annual peanut boil at Landmark Park. There will be a peanut stacking demo, live musicians playing all kinds of music and so much more. You can also enjoy a peanut butter milkshake. Just don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets. The peanut boil begins at 5 p.m.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Sept. 23:

Saturday, Sept. 24:

Sunday, Sept. 25:

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

