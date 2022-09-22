Faulkner to take on Univ. of the Cumberlands Saturday
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the University of the Cumberlands Patriots at home Saturday.
The Eagles are 1-2 for the season and the Patriots are 2-1.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Billy D. Hilyer Stadium, Montgomery
WHERE TO WATCH: YouTube
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.