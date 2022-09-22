Advertise
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Andrea Wambles pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder
(Geneva County Sheriff's Office)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Andrea Charlene Wambles, 42, of Chancellor, AL pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder.

Wambles was arrested on June 29, 2020 following the shooting of Danah Hudson Johnson of Bellwood.

Two years after the murder, Wambles plead guilty to the murder charges.

She has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and was given $10,000 fine.

Her bond has been set for $200,000.

She is currently in the Geneva County Jail.

