Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Belhaven
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on the Belhaven Blazers this Saturday.
The Hawks are 2-1 for the season while the Blazers are 2-0.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
TIME: 1 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Samford Stadium, Montgomery
WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not televised
