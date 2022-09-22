Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Belhaven

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on the Belhaven Blazers this Saturday.

The Hawks are 2-1 for the season while the Blazers are 2-0.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

TIME: 1 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Samford Stadium, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not televised

