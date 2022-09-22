Mock manhunt exercise taking place in Macon County Thursday

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are holding the exercise until to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Road and Bridge located at 3636 Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee.

ALEA says the goal of the training exercise is to coordinate state and local law enforcement communications into a seamless process, which is critical for staging operations that result in the capture of suspects or help locate missing people.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.