Mock manhunt exercise taking place in Macon County Thursday

Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are holding the exercise until to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Road and Bridge located at 3636 Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee.

ALEA says the goal of the training exercise is to coordinate state and local law enforcement communications into a seamless process, which is critical for staging operations that result in the capture of suspects or help locate missing people.

