No. 2 Alabama to take on Vanderbilt Saturday
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at home Saturday.
The Tide and Commodores are both 3-1 for the 2022 football season.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
TIME: 6:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa
WHERE TO WATCH: SEC Network
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.