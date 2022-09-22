No. 2 Alabama to take on Vanderbilt Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at home Saturday.

The Tide and Commodores are both 3-1 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

TIME: 6:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

WHERE TO WATCH: SEC Network

