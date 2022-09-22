SEC reveals TV schedules for Alabama, Auburn basketball games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference has revealed tipoff times and television networks that will broadcast Alabama and Auburn men’s basketball games for the 2022-2023 season.

Alabama Men’s Basketball SEC Television Schedule

Dec. 28 – at Mississippi State on SEC Network at 8 p.m. CT

Jan. 3 – Ole Miss on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 7 – Kentucky on ESPN at 12 p.m. CT

Jan. 11 – at Arkansas on ESPN2/ESPNU at 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 14 – LSU on ESPN/ESPN2 at 3 p.m. CT

Jan. 17 – at Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT

Jan. 21 – at Missouri on SEC Network at 5 p.m. CT

Jan. 25 – Mississippi State on SEC Network at 8 p.m. CT

Jan. 31 – Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT

Feb. 4 – at LSU on ESPN/ESPN2 at 3 p.m. CT

Feb. 8 – Florida on ESPN2/ESPNU at 8 p.m. CT

Feb. 11 – at Auburn on ESPN/ESPN2 at 1 p.m. CT

Feb. 15 – at Tennessee on ESPN2/ESPNU at 6 p.m. CT

Feb. 18 – Georgia on SEC Network at 5 p.m. CT

Feb. 22 – at South Carolina on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. CT

Feb. 25 – at Arkansas on ESPN/ESPN2 at 1/3 p.m. CT

Mar. 1 – Auburn on ESPN/ESPNU at 6 p.m. CT

Mar. 4 – at Texas A&M on CBS at 11 a.m. CT

Auburn Men’s Basketball SEC Television Schedule

Dec. 28 – Florida on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 4 – at Georgia on SEC Network at 5:30 p.m. CT

Jan. 7 – Arkansas on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT

Jan. 10 – at Ole Miss on ESPN2/ESPNU at 8:00 p.m. CT

Jan. 14 – Mississippi State on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT

Jan. 18 – at LSU on ESPN2/ESPNU at 6:00 p.m. CT

Jan. 21 – at South Carolina on SEC Network at 2:30 p.m. CT

Jan. 25 – Texas A&M on ESPN2/ESPNU at 8:00 p.m. CT

Feb. 1 – Georgia on SEC Network at 6:00 p.m. CT

Feb. 4 – at Tennessee on ESPN/ESPN2 at 1:00 p.m. CT

Feb. 7 – at Texas A&M on ESPN/ESPN2 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Feb. 11 – Alabama on ESPN/ESPN2 at 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Missouri on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU at 6:00 p.m. CT

Feb. 18 – at Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT

Feb. 22 – Ole Miss on SEC Network at 8:00 p.m. CT

Feb. 25 – at Kentucky on CBS at 3:00 p.m. CT

Mar. 1 – at Alabama on ESPN2/ESPNU at 6:00 p.m. CT

Mar. 4 – Tennessee on ESPN/ESPN2 at 3:00 p.m. CT

