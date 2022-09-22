Advertise
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill.

Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society. It will feature live music by Brendan Crimi, six local dog-friendly vendors, giveaways and more. Some of the vendors include pooch La-La dog boutique, Burton’s Treats, CBDivine, Frutta Bowls, For Healthy Pets and Five Freckle K9 Training.

Firebird’s will also serve happy hour specials, including an exclusive cocktail called a Pup-Tini!

The MHS will have eight dogs available for adoption during the event ranging in breed and age.

The Shoppes at EastChase is requesting attendees bring a needed donation item to the event to support the non-profit. For more information, including a list of needed donation items, please visit this link.

