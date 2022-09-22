Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill.

Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society. It will feature live music by Brendan Crimi, six local dog-friendly vendors, giveaways and more. Some of the vendors include pooch La-La dog boutique, Burton’s Treats, CBDivine, Frutta Bowls, For Healthy Pets and Five Freckle K9 Training.

Firebird’s will also serve happy hour specials, including an exclusive cocktail called a Pup-Tini!

The MHS will have eight dogs available for adoption during the event ranging in breed and age.

The Shoppes at EastChase is requesting attendees bring a needed donation item to the event to support the non-profit. For more information, including a list of needed donation items, please visit this link.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.