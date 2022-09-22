A solution for overcrowded emergency rooms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency rooms in Alabama are once again facing an influx of patients, but this time it’s not because of COVID-19.

UAB reports the number of emergency room patients waiting on beds is at an all-time high. And that’s putting added stress on healthcare workers.

Doctors at Jackson Hospital say they are still seeing some patients for COVID, but the backlog of patients is mostly because people are seeking help in the emergency room for illnesses that are not life-threatening and that could be treated by their primary physician.

Dr. Max Capouano says the only reason to go to the ER is if you are having heart palpitations, shortness of breath, a seizure, stroke symptoms, slurred speech, chest pain or if you have been in a severe accident.

All other illnesses like sore throat, flu symptoms or cuts and bruises can be treated by your primary doctor.

Another reason Dr. Capouano says ERs are backed up is due to many patients coming in without health insurance.

“When people don’t have insurance, they can use the emergency room as a primary care facility and that kind of backs up the system everybody,” said Dr. Capouano. “Not only is there no continuity in their care because they are going to get their blood pressure medication refilled at this emergency and that emergency room and those physicians may not know or be aware of any chronic illnesses or medications your taking.”

To ensure that everyone is getting the care they need, Dr. Capouano says to look into medical insurance Medicare or Medicaid and see what you quality for. That’s another reason he says patients have such long waits in the ER - sometimes seven or eight hours or even longer.

