State retiree association hosts candidate forum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 50 days until election day, the Alabama Retired State Employees Association and the Alabama Public Employees Advocacy League held a forum for candidates in statewide races.

“I ran elections as chief elections official in Pike County. And so, I know what it’s like to work alongside the circuit clerk and the sheriff and boards of registrars,” said Secretary of State candidate representative Wes Allen.

His Democratic opponent, Pamela Laffitte, also took the stage.

“I want to implement election audits, Alabama doesn’t have election audits right now, to make sure that election integrity is upheld,” she said. “I want to make sure that we have early voting in Alabama.”

And gubernatorial candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties were in attendance.

“To reconstruct our education system to reconstruct their healthcare. We need expansion of our Medicaid for each and every one of us,” said Democratic candidate Yolanda Flowers.

“I’m proud to include a bonus on last year’s budget proposals. And I sure appreciate the men and women in the legislature, for getting that bonus across the finish line,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

The last day to register to vote for these candidates and more is October 24th, and election day is November 8th.

