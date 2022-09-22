Troy to battle Marshall Saturday

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will battle the Marshall Thundering Herd in a Saturday matchup.

Troy is 1-2 for the season while Marshall is 2-1.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2022

TIME: 6 p.m. Central

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy

WHERE TO WATCH: NFL Network

