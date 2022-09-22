Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy to battle Marshall Saturday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will battle the Marshall Thundering Herd in a Saturday matchup.

Troy is 1-2 for the season while Marshall is 2-1.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2022

TIME: 6 p.m. Central

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy

WHERE TO WATCH: NFL Network

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
A system entering the Caribbean has a solid shot at eventually heading into the Gulf of Mexico...
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a...
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Tuskegee, Allen set to faceoff Saturday
Auburn to play Missouri for homecoming Saturday
Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday
Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Belhaven