Tuskegee, Allen set to faceoff Saturday
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will play their Hall of Fame game against the Allen University Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Tigers are 1-2 for the season while the Yellow Jackets are 0-2.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
TIME: 1 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery
WHERE TO WATCH: Facebook
MORE INFORMATION: Click here
