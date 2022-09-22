Tuskegee, Allen set to faceoff Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will play their Hall of Fame game against the Allen University Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Tigers are 1-2 for the season while the Yellow Jackets are 0-2.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

TIME: 1 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: Facebook

MORE INFORMATION: Click here

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.