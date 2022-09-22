Two cold fronts to bring changes to weather pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A brutally hot day in the middle to upper 90s will end with a cold front passing through the state. It won’t generate much in the way of rain, but a few passing showers are expected this afternoon and evening as it pushes through. Otherwise look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It will be very, very hot today in the middle 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

The wind will pick up a little later today and tonight thanks to that front, but gusts shouldn’t exceed 20mph or so out of the north.

The air behind the frontal boundary will be much drier and cooler for tomorrow. Highs will only reach the mid-80s under sunny skies with much lower humidity. Saturday looks beautiful as well with sunshine, highs in the upper 80s and low humidity.

Friday and Saturday will be gorgeous, but Sunday will be humid and could feature some showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity comes back up Sunday as another cold front approaches the state from the northwest. That front will interact with the uptick in humidity and highs in the lower 90s to form at least a few showers and thunderstorms. Chances aren’t overwhelming, but there should be at least some activity developing Sunday afternoon and evening.

The air will once again be drier and cooler behind that front. Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s, but middle 80s are expected starting Tuesday. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy as next week progresses with no true chance of rain through at least Wednesday.

Three areas are being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will come back down farther into the 60s tonight and tomorrow night. Lows near 60 are likely as we head into next week with a fall-like feel to the air.

Out in the tropics there are still two named storms and three areas being monitored. Fiona is accelerating northwards toward eastern Canada and Gaston is churning in the north-central Atlantic Ocean. Neither will bring any big impacts to the U.S.

Models are agreeing that Invest 98L will eventually move into the northwest Caribbean and then the southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Two of the three other disturbances being monitored are way out in the Atlantic Ocean, so they are not a concern for the U.S. at this time even though they could become named storms soon. The third disturbance, a wave pushing westward across the Caribbean Sea, will likely turn into a named storm before Saturday and then strengthen over the weekend. It will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico later next week and eventually become a threat to someone along the Gulf Coast.

It’s far too early to talk about where exactly the system will go, but if you reside along the Gulf Coast it is a good idea to at least start thinking about what you will do if the storm heads your way. The next names on the list for 2022 are Hermine, Ian and Julia.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.