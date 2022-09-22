Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9.

Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police.

Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.

“I miss my brother, and I love my brother so much, and I hope he in a better place,” said Felder’s 8-year-old sister, Gabby Perkins.

Shawyne Perkins, Felder’s mother, said he had a bright future ahead of him that he will never get a chance to fulfill.

“His dream was to move away from here and start a new life,” Perkins said, “That’s all he talked about. He wanted to get away from Montgomery.”

Police have still yet to identify a suspect in Felder’s murder, but Perkins believes she knows who did it and said “justice will be served.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.