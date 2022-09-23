Advertise
Ala. state school board member rides out Hurricane Fiona in Bermuda

Alabama State Board of Education Board Member Stephanie Bell and her family are breathing a sigh of relief. This after they road out Hurricane Fiona as it pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds Friday as it swept by the island.(Stephanie Bell)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEMBROKE, Bermuda (WSFA) - Bermuda was hit by high winds, waves and rain overnight as Hurricane Fiona passed by.

“I’m just so thankful that not only were we spared, but the people of Bermuda were spared,” said Stephanie Bell, an Alabama State Department of Education board member who was in Bermuda when the hurricane hit.

Bell and her family are breathing a sigh of relief. They rode out Hurricane Fiona as it pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds Friday as it swept by the island.

“There were some very tense moments last night when you felt like the house was breathing,” said Bell.

Bell and her husband are in Bermuda visiting their daughter. She says while the place they are staying in sustained very little damage, they have seen damage around the island. She said they are still without power.

“We’re up on a hill and the neighbors just come over and said we could borrow the generator to try to recharge our cellphones and that sort of thing,” said Bell.

“That’s the big lesson here is that they were so well prepared. And we benefited from that preparation,” she said.

Bell says they have been getting constant updates from the government in Bermuda as the damage is assessed. She says her heart goes out to those in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic where Fiona caused extensive damage and flooding.

