Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges by the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation has been on-going for several weeks and determined that multiple types of illegal drugs were being sold in Auburn utilizing a digital application.

Investigators determined that individuals buying drugs were placing orders with their cell phone and picking up the drugs at certain times that were given to them by the dealers.

On Sept. 22, a search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Downs Way in Auburn where investigators recovered multiple types of illegal drugs to include:

  • Marijuana
  • Psilocybin mushrooms
  • THC wax and oils
  • A quantity of pills
  • Drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs
  • Approximately $100,000 U.S. currency

23-year-old Cindy Zheng, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with:

  • 1 count of drug trafficking
  • 5 counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • 1 count of drug paraphernalia

Zheng was booked into the Lee County Detention Center and released after posting a $60,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyon Black, of Opelika, was arrested on Sept. 21 on a felony warrant for capital murder
23-year-old murder suspect arrested by Auburn police
Adarius Felder, 24
Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
Jackson Hospital
Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding
The Montgomery Zoo has suffered an “immeasurable loss” after the passing of their oldest...
Montgomery Zoo mourns loss of ‘treasured’ chimpanzee, Snika
A Facebook live video of two young men showing off an assault rifle was played at Tuesday’s...
Montgomery councilman concerned about youth gang activity

Latest News

12 Talk: 34th annual Families of the Year Awards
12 Talk: 34th annual Families of the Year Awards
Summer 2022 marks historic time for extreme weather events
Summer 2022 marks historic time for extreme weather events
Summer sun
A look back at summer 2022′s weather
A crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit is causing delays, according to...
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit