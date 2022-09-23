Advertise
City of Prattville approves purchase of ice rink

The City of Prattville has purchased an ice rink, according to the mayor’s office.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has purchased an ice rink, according to the mayor’s office.

Lisa Byrd, the Mayor’s executive assistant, confirmed the city’s purchase, which was approved during a regularly scheduled city council meeting held Wednesday.

Additional details about the purchase were not provided, with Byrd saying it was passed without discussion.

Prattville introduced its first-ever Christmas ice skating experience in 2021. The rink was positioned on the bank of Autauga Creek under the lights of the Christmas Tree at Heritage Park.

The cost of the experience was only $5 a person for 30-minute skate sessions, which included the cost of the skate rental. Time periods were limited to 25 people per 30-minute session.

While the material of the new ice rink is unknown, the previous rink was made of synthetic material with a special coating that allowed skaters to glide across the surface.

