Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Covington County man had hundreds of child porn images, sheriff says

Jerry Folmar was arrested on charges of possession of obscene material and dissemination of...
Jerry Folmar was arrested on charges of possession of obscene material and dissemination of obscene matter.(Source: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Red Level man is behind bars in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Jerry Morris Folmar was arrested by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. He is charged with 12 counts of possession of obscene material and two counts of dissemination of obscene matter.

Folmar was booked into the Covington County Jail on $560,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said the investigation started with a tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He said a consented search of several electronic devices revealed “hundreds if not a thousand images of obscene material that involving children.”

“Our children are under attack. Protect your kids. As a parent, you have the authority not only to raise your child but protect them. If you are leery of anything of this nature, call law enforcement,” Turman said in a news release.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
A system entering the Caribbean has a solid shot at eventually heading into the Gulf of Mexico...
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
Prattville police say Robert Marshall Jr. killed 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a...
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Randall Houston prosecuted thousands of cases and has brought justice to hundreds of families.
Retired DA Randall Houston reflects on years of service
ACLU of Alabama publishes new statehouse-to-prison pipeline
ADOC holds mock manhunt exercise
ADOC holds mock manhunt exercise
Randall Houston reflects on career as DA of 19th Judicial Circuit
Randall Houston reflects on career as DA of 19th Judicial Circuit