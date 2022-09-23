Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Prattville vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • West Blocton vs. Holtville
  • Beulah vs. PCA
  • Trinity vs. Marbury
  • Lee Scott vs. Macon East
  • Montgomery Academy vs. Alabama Christian Academy
  • Calhoun vs. Luverne
  • Greenville vs. Wetumpka
  • St. Clair County vs. Elmore County
  • Lee vs. Carver

