Gorgeous today, another front Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The air behind yesterday’s cold front is much drier and cooler today. Highs will only reach the mid-80s under sunny skies with much lower humidity. Locations north and east of Montgomery will likely remain in the lower 80s.

The weather for outdoor activities is ideal Saturday and Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow looks beautiful as well with sunshine, highs in the upper 80s and low humidity. The mugginess comes back Sunday as another cold front approaches the state from the northwest. That front will interact with that uptick in humidity and highs near 90 to form at least some rainfall.

Chances aren’t high by any means, but there should be at least a few showers and storms developing Sunday afternoon and evening. It will be nearly identical to what happened yesterday.

A frontal boundary will bring a few showers and storms Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The air will once again be drier and cooler behind that front. Highs Monday will be near 90, but lower and middle 80s are then expected each afternoon starting Tuesday. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy as next week progresses with no true chance of rain.

Overnight lows will come back down into the upper 50s tonight before coming back up into the middle 60s tomorrow night and Sunday night. Lows in the mid-50s to lower 60s are likely as we head into next week.

T.D. Nine will move toward western Cuba and then the Florida Peninsula next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The system down in the Caribbean that has been receiving a lot of attention has finally been upgraded from Invest 98L to Tropical Depression Nine. This system will move west-northwestward across the Caribbean before turning north and affecting the western part of Cuba.

From there it’s likely to impact the Florida Peninsula as a hurricane. The potential for the system to move farther west and bring impacts to the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Mississippi is looking much lower this morning. This is not set in stone, but this is certainly some great news.

