Greenville High School’s new stadium could be ready by next season

By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville High School football team will soon be taking the field in a brand new stadium, but the location is familiar. The team’s practice field is going to be converted into a $5,000,000 facility.

“We want this city and the children and the parents that live here and the alumni to have something to really, really be proud of,” said Joseph Eiland, superintendent of Butler County Schools.

School officials have been talking about the upgrade for two years now. Just recently, the Butler County school board accepted a bid from Sharp Construction to make the facility a reality.

Games are currently played at Tiger Stadium. It holds around 2,500 people. The new stadium will fit around 4,000.

The superintendent also cited the need for more parking.

The team’s grass field must be regularly maintained. That is why Eiland wants articular turf in the new stadium.

Perhaps the biggest change will be the location. The Greenville Tigers currently play about two miles from their school. The new stadium will be only a few yards from the building.

“The reality is even though we have home games, our football team and coaches never have a real home game because we literally do travel,” Eiland said.

The superintendent said the field could be ready by mid-July, while completion of overall stadium could follow in late August.

The project is something he hopes will make an impression on those passing by.

“We hope that people traveling up and down this interstate would say ‘wow’ because it will create a wow factor,” Eiland said.

Additionally, the new stadium will not be just for football. It will be a multipurpose facility that the band can rehearse on and junior ROTC students can practice on.

