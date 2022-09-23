Major delays after crash, I-85 SB near Forest/Mullberry exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound are experiencing major delays after a crash near the Forest Avenue/Mulberry Street exit.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the right lane and right shoulder.

Cameras provided by ALDOT show the crash happened near Jackson Hospital on I-85. Delays can be seen as far back as the Ann Street exit.

Motorists are being asked to avoid this area. Details on the crash have not been released.

