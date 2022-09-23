Advertise
Major delays after crash, I-85 SB near Forest/Mullberry exit

Crash causing delays on I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital.
((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound are experiencing major delays after a crash near the Forest Avenue/Mulberry Street exit.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the right lane and right shoulder.

Cameras provided by ALDOT show the crash happened near Jackson Hospital on I-85. Delays can be seen as far back as the Ann Street exit.

Motorists are being asked to avoid this area. Details on the crash have not been released.

