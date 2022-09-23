Man charged with murder in Sept. 15 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 15.

According to police, Maurion Hinson, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston. The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle.

Authorities identified Hinson as the suspect. He was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Hinton is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million bond.

