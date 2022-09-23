Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGriff said lanes have been temporarily closed in the area.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

