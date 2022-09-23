Advertise
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit

A crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit is causing delays, according to...
A crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGriff said lanes have been temporarily closed in the area.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

