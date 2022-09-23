Montgomery County EMA discusses storm preparations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A possible storm system is said to be developing in the Caribbean Sea that could impact the United States.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton said plans are in place for Montgomery to welcome evacuees from the Gulf in the event a storm were to hit the United States.

“The Montgomery crisis center is ready,” Thornton said, “We have actually been, like I said, in talks and in agreement with the American Red Cross for us to be able to house emergency families and give them a place to go.”

The EMA director did not rule out the River Region seeing potential impact if the storm were to make landfall, which is why Thornton is urging people to start preparing.

“This is the opportunity, ahead of a storm, to think about getting that renter’s insurance, homeowners insurance, whatever it happens to be,” said Thornton , “Make copies of all of your items just in case there is significant damage to your home.”

Thornton recommends packing items such as candles, flashlights, water and nonperishable foods.

You could see a full list of items to prepare an emergency kit and make a plan here.

